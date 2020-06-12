Iasi Infectious Diseases Hospital Manager: We believe we can talk about relapse in case of COVID-19 infection

The manager of the "St. Parascheva" Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iasi, Dr. Carmen Dorobat, said on Friday that four people are being hospitalized in the medical unit who were infected with COVID-19 and suffered a recurrence of the disease.

"The infection with the novel coronavirus shows us new sides almost every day and we, the doctors, ask ourselves new questions. We think we can talk about relapses in case of COVID-19 infection. At the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iasi there are currently four patients who may be labeled as relapses. They are patients who were declared cured, had two negative tests within 24 hours, then tested positive again. Some were symptomatic, others were asymptomatic. We have noticed that in general, immunocompromised bodies can present symptomatic forms of the disease. Unfortunately, a colleague from Suceava also had such a relapse, but she has a form that does not pose special problems," said Carmen Dorobat.

She said the reasons for the relapse in some cases of COVID-19 infection are unknown.

"This is a virus we don't know. We should answer a lot of questions. As we've seen, not all bodies are able to eliminate the virus from the system, because probably not all bodies are able to produce a sufficient amount of antibodies or in due time so as to lead to the elimination of the virus, and then, such relapses can occur. We, the infectious physicians, have encountered such situations in the hepatitis B virus infection as well, so the patients with COVID-19 need to be monitored by the infectious disease physician," said Dr. Dorobat.