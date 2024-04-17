Subscription modal logo Premium

Ice hockey: Romania start with victory at Under-18 World Championship, 3-2 against Croatia

WCOUH
hochei

The Romanian national team defeated the Croatian team with a score of 3-2 (0-1, 2-1, 1-0), on Wednesday, on the first day of the Under-18 Ice Hockey World Championship, Second Division, Group A, in Sosnowiec (Poland).

The tricolors' goals were scored by Tamas Agoston (20:37), Krisztian Lusztig (33:15) and Matei Bolocan (48:52), while for the Croatians Lovro Kurjakovic (16:11) and Bruno Zovko (30:41).

In another match, Poland defeated Great Britain 6-4. The match between the Netherlands and Serbia will also be played on Wednesday (21:00).

On Thursday, Romania will face the Netherlands (17:30), the other matches of the day being Croatia - Great Britain (14:00) and Poland - Serbia (21:00).

