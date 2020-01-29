IGPF: Goods worth 800,000 RON to be smuggled in the country, found at customs in past 24 hours

Counterfeit goods or which exceeded the customs cap, worth in total 800,000 RON, and which were going to be smuggled in the country, were discovered by Romanian border police officers in the past 24 hours.

According to a release of the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), at the border checkpoints and on the "green border" - policemen found, in the past 24 hours, 48 illegal deeds, of which 26 felonies and 22 contraventions, committed by Romanian, as well as foreign citizens, the value of the administrative fines imposed being over 27,100 RON."Undeclared goods were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, exceeding the admitted customs cap or suspected of being counterfeit, with a total value of approximately 773,600 RON," the release also shows.According to the Border Police Inspectorate General, in the past 24 hours, over 126,500 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, crossed the border, approximately 61,100 entering the country and 65,400 exiting, with over 37,700 vehicles - of which approximately 17,400 entering the country and 20,300 exiting.Furthermore, the border police officers refused entry into the country for 20 foreign nationals, which did not meet the conditions imposed by the law and, moreover, a number of 11 Romanians were not allowed travel abroad for different legal reasons.Information regarding the wait times at the border control in the border crossing points can be found in the Trafic online app which can be accessed at the www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/ web link. This online app presents an average wait time at the road border crossing points for certain time intervals.

AGERPRES