IGPR: Policemen brought seven persons back to the country whose names were on an international watchlist

Romanian policemen last week carried out several missions in European Union member states bringing back to the country seven persons whose names were on an international watchlist and handing over 11 other to the states that had European warrants issued on their names, informed the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR).

Over September 13-20, the policemen carried out the specific extradition and handover procedures, based on an European warrant, accomplishing thus missions of brining back to the country persons whose names were on an international watchlist. Three persons were brought back from Germany, and one from each of the following countries: UK, Austria, Italy and France.

Moreover, the Romanian policemen handed over six persons whose names were on an international watchlist to Germany and one to each of the following countries: Austria, Spain, Belgium, Bulgaria and Portugal.