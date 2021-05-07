In 2020 were additional workforce comprises 117,900 persons

The potential additional workforce comprised 117,900 persons in 2020, by 1.8 pct more than the previous year, shows the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

The share of underemployed persons in the total active population was of 1.9 pct in 2020, by 0.2 percentage points lower than in the previous year.

The INS data shows that in 2020, 171,000 persons employed on a partial labor program desired and were available to work more hours than presently, being considered underemployed persons. This category of persons represented 1.9 pct of the active population, 2 pct of the employed population and 29.4 pct of the total number of persons that worked part-time. Over the previous year, the number of underemployed persons decreased by 21,600.

Of the inactive population aged 15-74 (5.760 million persons), 117,900 persons were part of the potential additional workforce (increasing by 2,100 over the previous year). Of them 117,400 were available to start work, but were not seeking a job. In 2020, the percentage ratio between this category of persons and the active population was of 1.3 pct. The INS mentions that only an insignificant number of persons that were part of the potential additional workforce were seeking a job, yet were unable to start working, reports Agerpres.