In-class cell phone ban, student smoking on school premises forbidden.

According to an amendment proposed by the National Liberal Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Education Ministry and adopted on Monday by the Chamber of Deputies' Education Committee, the possession of weapons, the consumption of drugs, alcoholic beverages or other illegal substances, smoking or gambling at the premises of educational institutions, including the use of mobile phones during class, are forbidden, told Agerpres.

According to the said amendment, pre-university students are required to: attend all courses and prepare for each discipline in order to acquire the skills and knowledge provided for by the curriculum; to comply with the regulations and decisions of the pre-university education institution; to come to school wearing decent and appropriate clothing; to show understanding, tolerance and respect towards the entire school community, students and staff; to notify the representatives of the educational institution and, as the case may be, the competent authorities, about any illegality in the educational process and the related activities or any situation that could endanger the safety of the students and school staff.

Also, the students are not allowed to bring and/or use on the school premises any weapons or other pyrotechnic products, such as ammunition, firecrackers, bangers or the like, tear gas or paralyzing sprays or similar items which can affect the physical and mental integrity of the students and the school staff through their action.

The dissemination of electoral, religious proselytizing, obscene or pornographic materials by students within the premises of the educational institution or during online activities is also banned.