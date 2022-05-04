In phone call, President Iohannis, Dutch PM discuss battlegroup, support for Ukraine, Moldova

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday to thank for 200 Dutch soldiers deployed to Romania to join a NATO battlegroup to be established in Romania.

"Very good conversation with PM Rutte. I thanked him and the Netherlands for deploying 200 soldiers to Romania as part of the Battle Group led by France," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

Discussions also focused on support for Ukraine and Moldova.

"We also exchanged views on enhancing the support to Ukraine and Moldova and further sanctioning Russia. Unity and solidarity are our strength in these times," added Iohannis.

On April 21, Dutch ambassador in Bucharest Roelof van Ees handed to Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu a letter informing that about the 200 Dutch troops were to join the NATO battlegroup in Romania.

AGERPRES