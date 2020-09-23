Increase of 10 pct in registrations of motorcycles, ATVs and motor scooters, at 8 months

Registrations of motorcycles, ATVs and motor scooters in Romania have gone up by 10.3 pct in the first eight months of 2020, over the same period of last year, shows the data of the Automotive Producers' and Importers' Association (APIA), published on Wednesday.

"The year 2020 debuted with a consistent increase (30.5 pct in January and 63 pct in February). April reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an abrupt decrease of 59.1 pct. The decrease continued into May (-12.9 pct), after which the market returned in a positive trend in the months of June (+33.8 pct), July (+10.5 pct) and August (+46.3 pct). Following these developments, after 8 months of 2020, a general increase of 10.3 pct can be noted in the total registrations of motorcycles (motorcycles, ATVs, motor scooters), in comparison to automobiles, which dropped by 51.8 pct," mentions the specialty analysis.

According to the data centralized by the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), the analysis interval shows decreases in the motorcycle segment (-2.6 pct) and motor scooters (-15.2 pct), the increase on the entire segment being due to ATVs, which recorded an advance of 32.3 pct.

APIA is an associated member of the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM).