Industry turnover down by almost 9pct Jan-Oct

The overall industry turnover (internal market and external market), decreased by 8.6 per cent, in nominal terms, in the first 10 months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2019, but it increased by 1.6 per cent in October compared to the previous month, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.

In October 2020, the overall industry turnover (internal market and external market) also increased, in nominal terms, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, by 0.1 per cent.