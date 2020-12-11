 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Industry turnover down by almost 9pct Jan-Oct

news.ro
industrie

The overall industry turnover (internal market and external market), decreased by 8.6 per cent, in nominal terms, in the first 10 months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2019, but it increased by 1.6 per cent in October compared to the previous month, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.

In October 2020, the overall industry turnover (internal market and external market) also increased, in nominal terms, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, by 0.1 per cent.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.