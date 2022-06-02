INSCOP poll: 71.2 pct of Romanians deem Russia responsible for war in Ukraine

Most Romanians (71.2%) blame Russia for the war in Ukraine, 87.3% of them believe that Russian leaders should be convicted of war crimes, and 65% have a good impression of the fact that NATO and the United States are sending more troops to Romania, shows a survey conducted between May 16 and 21, by INSCOP Research, Agerpres reports.

According to the survey, 71.2% of Romanians mention Russia as responsible for the war in Ukraine, 10.4% - USA, 4.5% - Ukraine, 3.9% - NATO and 1.7% - EU.Also, 87.3% of Romanians agree with the statement that "the Russian leaders should be convicted of war crimes in Ukraine", while 7.7% disagree with it.According to sociological research, 65% of Romanians have a good opinion about the fact that NATO and the USA are sending more troops to Romania - compared to 59.2% who had this opinion in February, 31.7% have a bad opinion, down from 35.4% in February.Regarding Romania's attitude within NATO, 51.2% of Romanians believe that our country must fulfill its obligations as a NATO member state and help the attacked allied state militarily, 28% believe that it should not participate in the war, but send medical aid and food.According to the survey, 50.5% of Romanians believe that the acquisition of advanced weapons from the USA helps to strengthen the Romanian Army, and 41.5% believe that this only helps to increase the profits of arms manufacturers.The percentage of Romanians who believe that, by exploiting the natural gas resources from the Black Sea, Romania will no longer be dependent on imports from Russia, increased, reaching 66.9%, compared to 53.2% in February. 26.7% of respondents believe that gas extracted from the Black Sea will be sold in the West and will not remain in Romania.The research was commissioned by the New Strategy Center Association, through telephone interviews, on a sample of 1,100 people over the age of 18, representative of significant socio-demographic categories. The margin of error of the data is plus/minus 2.9%, at a 95% confidence level.