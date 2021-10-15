 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Interim PM Citu: PNL will seek to speed up the vaccination process

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Citu

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to promote, in the next period, through all its branches in the territory, a call for vaccination in order to accelerate this process, said the party's president, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"PNL's third decision today is a call for vaccination against COVID-19. The PNL will call for support for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. This call will be promoted by all PNL branches in the coming period to speed up the vaccination campaign," said Florin Citu, on Friday, at the PNL headquarters.

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party had a meeting on Friday, at 11.00 am, through videoconference, Agerpres informs.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.