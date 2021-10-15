Interim PM Citu: PNL will seek to speed up the vaccination process

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to promote, in the next period, through all its branches in the territory, a call for vaccination in order to accelerate this process, said the party's president, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"PNL's third decision today is a call for vaccination against COVID-19. The PNL will call for support for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. This call will be promoted by all PNL branches in the coming period to speed up the vaccination campaign," said Florin Citu, on Friday, at the PNL headquarters.

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party had a meeting on Friday, at 11.00 am, through videoconference, Agerpres informs.