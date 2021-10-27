 
     
Interim PM Citu to visit two vaccination centres in Bucharest

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Interim PM Florin Citu on Wednesday pays visits to two vaccination centres in Bucharest, according to a government press release, agerpres reports.

Thus, according to the announce scheduled, the interim head of Executive is going to visit the vaccination centre at the Children's Palace and the one at the Metropolitan Circus on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 informed on Tuesday that there were 12,129,295 doses of vaccine inoculated since December 27, 2020 to 6,621,326 persons, of whom 6,041,920 received the complete scheme and 759,661 took the third dose as well.

