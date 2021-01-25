International Space Station can be seen with naked eye from Bucharest Monday evening

The International Space Station can be seen with the naked eye from Bucharest, on Monday evening between 19:00 and 19:04, informs the "Admiral Vasile Urseanu" Astronomical Observatory, in a post on Facebook.

The quoted source reminds that the International Space Station is the only satellite that has people on board.

"On the evening of January 25, at 7 pm, not earlier, not later, look with the naked eye to the north, not very high above the horizon. You will see how from the left (north-west) a star moves slowly to the right and its brightness increases. This is the International Space Station, the only manned satellite, which can be seen for four minutes. It rises to the north, increases its brightness, then disappears abruptly (at 19:04) when it enters the shadow of the Earth. Watch the appearance of the Station only if the sky is clear. If it is not clear, we will have other opportunities," the representatives of the Astronomical Observatory informs.