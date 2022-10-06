IntMin Bode, about purchase of BMWs: Tender is correct, USR's Drula knowingly misinforms

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode said on Thursday that the tender for the purchase of BMW special vehicles is a fair one, and the leader of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula, "knowingly misinforms", claiming that the latter is the one who signed, as Minister of Transport, the technical details sheet for this transaction.

Lucian Bode presented in a press conference the conclusions of the Report drawn up by the Minister's Control Body in relation to the tender for the purchase of 300 vehicles, saying that all the technical documentation was prepared, analysed and approved by the specialized structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, of the Ministry of Transport, having also received the approval of an external evaluator of the European Investment Bank, told Agerpres.

"The entire public procurement process was carried out by the contracting authority - the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, in compliance with the principles of objectivity, transparency and legality, going through all institutional filters. The compliance notice, without which the tender could not be completed, was given by ANAF, the authority that supervises all acquisitions in Romania," indicated the Minister of the Interior.

Lucian Bode said that the tender is correct and shows that the Ministry of Transport headed by Catalin Drula, currently the leader of USR, would have approved the financing request for the 300 special vehicles, including the technical details sheet. In this sense, he presented the journalists with a copy of the financing contract signed by Catalin Drula (Ministry of Transport) and Benone Matei (General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police).