IntMin Bode: Ever since the beginning of Ukraine conflict, Immigration Inspectorate at the frontline

The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,338 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, three of them in the last 24 hours."Shelter in Difficult Times" is the motto inscribed on the heraldic insignia of the General Inspectorate for Immigration, a structure celebrated on Thursday in Romania.This is the context in which the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, sent a message in which he underscored the importance of the IGI."Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, you have been at the forefront of the effort to manage the influx of refugees, and this new line of work has been added to the existing ones, not a few. To the entire community of democratic states, respecting fundamental human rights remains a central goal and the absurd conflict in Ukraine is a new challenge. Romania responds in solidarity and offers protection to those fleeing this conflict, and the role of the Inspectorate General for Immigration in managing this situation is crucial," Bode said in his message.He says the IGI motto is "representative for the current institutional activity, but also for the complex geopolitical challenges that push people into extreme situations."