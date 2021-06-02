IntMin Bode: I have ordered verification of all companies that sell explosives

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode announced on Wednesday that he has ordered the verification, at national level, of all companies that sell explosives, in the context of the case in western Arad, agerpres reports.

"Just as, for example, in Onesti [Bacau County], we checked more than 500,000 petitions in 24 months, everything involving complaints, which were not criminal in nature, but had certain elements of threat, we did so here, we ordered the verification of all the companies that sell products of this kind [explosives - ed.n.] at national level and, certainly, from here we will get an image of what this market means in Romania," minister Bode stated at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) headquarters.

He specified that this is an element that the Police takes into account, but the investigation in Arad is coordinated by the General Prosecutor's Office."We, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are involved in supporting this investigation with structures from all directorates, so that, in the shortest time, the author, the perpetrators can be held accountable," Lucian Bode said.According to the minister, compared to similar events that were thwarted, this one might have been stopped before it happened.The Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) - the Criminal Investigation and Forensics Section took over the investigation in the Arad case, which resulted in the death of local businessman Ioan Crisan, after the car he was driving exploded in the parking lot of a store."The taking over of the case took into account the complexity of the case given the gravity of the facts, the major social impact, the factual aspects under investigation being extremely serious and to ensure the speedy settlement of the case, in order to better perform the act of justice. Enquiries are being carried out in relation to the crime of first-degree manslaughter having been committed, a male person having died in the blast," the PICCJ press release specifies.Ioan Crisan owned one of the few African catfish farms in Eastern Europe, set up several years ago on the grounds of a former hemp factory located a few kilometers from Arad. The farm has 22 pools supplied with thermal water from a 900 meter deep well and accommodates tens of tons of fish stock.