IntMin Lucian Bode says new, modern Road Code needed

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said on Thursday in western Zalau that a new and modern Road Code is needed, to be carried out after debates with all the factors involved.

"Perhaps we manage to sit together with the Legislature to have a new, modern Road Code. I used to be, for three years, the chairman of the Committee for Transport and Infrastructure with the Chamber of Deputies and all the second initiative was linked to the Road Code. The Road Code changes in a year very, very often, which is why I think that a serious debate Executive - Legislative - civil society - NGOs, all those who want to participate in such a debate, to be organized as soon as possible so that we can send to Parliament a new modern Road Code," Lucian Bode said in a press conference, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Minister of the Interior added that the example of the new Air, Civil and Military Code, which was drafted for the first time after hundreds of hours of debate with the stakeholders, should be followed.

Lucian Bode recalled that the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched in public debate, by the beginning of May, a draft amendment and supplementation of the regulation implementing the Road Code, a project that kicked off from the numerous accidents caused by the carelessness of pedestrians.