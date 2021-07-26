IntMin: Mask, still compulsory after August 1; number of participants in private events might increase

Interior Minister Lucian bode told a press conference in Cernavoda on Monday that wearing a protective mask indoors would remain a compulsory measure even after August 1, and the increase in the number of participants in private events was considered as a relaxation measure.

"Mask wearing indoors is a compulsory measure. We'll give you a piece of information about the measures to be taken starting August 1: mask wearing will remain compulsory after August 1. Our structures are still enforcing day by day sanctions for failure to observe the sanitary protection measures. I am sending on this occasion a very clear message to the population: please continue to observe the health protection measures. We are looking with concern at what is going on in other states in Europe, we are looking at the measures they have taken. We are in the stage where we have gradually relaxed part of the measures, as we had introduced them," Bode said.

Bode pointed out that also considered starting August 1 was allowing a higher number of participants in private events, Agerpres informs.

"We plan that starting August 1 we come up with an addition, not with additional new measures, but with an increase in the number of participants in private events, but this measure can still be seen as a proper relaxation. We shall take these measures as we have committed, but this commitment of ours, of the state structures, must have a partner, the citizens, and the citizens must respect the health protection measures. The most important element of this partnership is vaccination. There is no other solution than a vaccination campaign to continue successfully, so that we don't see ourselves forced, God forbid, to go back, same as other states have, to restriction measures," Minister Lucian Bode also mentioned.

Prime Minister Florin Citu had said on July 20 that starting August 1 new relaxation measures would come into force, aimed at outdoor events, in particular, nonetheless that mask wearing indoors would not be dropped.