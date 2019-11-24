IntMin Vela: Today, it's good to vote for normality

Interior Minister Marcel Vela has stated on Sunday morning that he voted in the presidential elections for "normality."

"Today, it's good to vote for normality, for a normal country and I especially voted for my granddaughter and for a normal future, so she may live in a normal country," Vela stated, after he cast his vote at the polling station set up at the "Jean Monnet" High School.He was asked why he came to vote at first light."Because we are on position. The Interior Ministry is on duty and we desire, from all our hearts, for the runoff to be organised just as well as the first round, without incidents and, in this regard we will have a lot of work, at the ministry, videoconference, everything related to a good organisation, a good conduct of the electoral process," the Minister stated.Marcel Vela showed that approximately 39,000 policemen, gendarmes, representatives with the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) and MAI have been mobilised on the day of presidential elections.