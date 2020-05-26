IntMin Vela: Virus doesn't choose between PNL and PSD, Romanians' health must concern us

The virus does not choose between left and right, between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), on Tuesday said the Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, at the debate of the simple motion filed against him, adding that it was necessary, during this period, for certain decisions to be made "in fractions of a second", because the health of Romanians depended on them.

"The virus does not choose between left and right, between PNL and PSD. I see you're talking about hatred - mine, toward the elderly. This hatred is apparent from the text of the motion. (...) We must bridge a gap between us and concern ourselves with the health of the Romanians. We need a discussion to find solutions," Vela said.

Marcel Vela pointed out that this war against COVID-19 has brought humankind, including the World Health Organization, to a point for which it was not prepared.

"Decisions had to be made in fractions of a second, the health of Romanians depended on them," the minister said.

He wondered what credibility the Senate might have when it makes accusations against the Government, while the Executive is fighting an "invisible and dangerous enemy."

The signatories of the motion ask the Minister of the Interior to leave the leadership of this ministry because through the military orders "a long string of contradictory decisions" were issued and a number of prohibitions have been imposed which he subsequently annulled.