Investigators claim former chief prosecutor gets bribe from fugitive mogul for extradition of businessman

Prosecutors with the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) are alleging that former chief anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi in 2011 asked for and received 268,689 lei from former media mogul and law maker Sebastian Ghita, now a fugitive, in connection with the extradition disgraced businessman Nicolae Popa, manager of a bankrupted National Investment Fund (FNI).

"Prosecutors with the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) ordered on February 13, 2019, the extension of criminal prosecution, the commencement of in rem criminal prosecution and the continuation of prosecution of a former attorney general for bribe taking, as defined in Article 289 (1) in the Criminal Code of the Penal Code, abuse of office, as defined in Article 297 (1) paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code in accordance with the definition in Article 35 (1) of the Criminal Code (five misdemeanors) and a false testimony, as defined in Article 273 of the Criminal Code. Evidence administered so far in this case has revealed that in 2011, the then attorney general asked for and received 268,689.36 lei from the person injured in performing misdeeds contrary to her duties that involved the extradition of a convicted person who had been located in Indonesia - Jakarta," reads a press statement released by SIIJ on Friday.