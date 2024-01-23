Investment of almost 17 mln RON in largest digitization project at Romanian Post

Romanian Post has started the procurement procedure for an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, this strategic move marking another significant step in the company's digital evolution and represents a firm commitment to the continuous improvement of efficiency operational and of the services offered.

"The Romanian Post National Company is going through the biggest digitization process in its history. The modernization of the bureaucratic processes that made the daily activity of our employees and our customers difficult will finally become a reality. The implementation of the ERP system will radically transform the way in which the Romanian Post manages its internal processes, bringing us much closer to quickly solving the needs of the almost 8 million customers who cross our threshold. This system will significantly reduce the time and effort required for administrative activities, being an additional help for the approximately 21,000 employees", reads a Post press release sent to AGERPRES.

Practically, the Romanian Post initiated on Tuesday the procurement procedure related tp the "Implementation of an ERP-type IT system", through a participation notice. The deadline for submitting offers is March 4, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

The estimated total value for this procedure is 16.75 million RON.

Business operators will be able to download all the documentation necessary to participate in the tender, accessing the "Public announcements and tenders - Procedures in progress" section.