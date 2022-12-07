Investments of over 260 ml RON to modernize Braila and Galati Danube ports

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Sorin Grindeanu signed on Wednesday two financing contracts worth around 264 million RON that will improve the operational capacity of the Braila and Galati Danube ports, told Agerpres.

A 126.82 million RON contract is aimed at integrating Braila Port with the international flow of goods and at the modernization of the port infrastructure and inner access roads so as to increase the port's cargo capacity.

The works are due for completion by the end of 2023 and consist of the modernization of berths 26 and 27 and their refurbishment to increase the capacity of inland waterway transport to 260,000 tons/year (until 2030).

"Through this project, Braila Port will become an economic growth driver for the South-East and North Development Regions, including by improving connections to the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T networks," the Minister said.

Galati Port has 136.94 million RON available for the development of the roll on/roll off (Ro-Ro) berth in Bazinul Nou, which will allow the increase of the goods throughput by approximately 48,000 tons (in the first year of operation), the reduction of loading/unloading times, and will enhance safety during port operations.

The works are due by the end of 2023 and consist of the rehabilitation of the mooring facilities of berths 39 and 40, the refurbishment of the Ro-Ro ramp at berth 41, and of the quay between the Ro-Ro ramp and the multimodal platform.