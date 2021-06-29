Ioana Mihaila, about the Delta version of the new coronavirus: We maintain a high degree of vigilance

The Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila said on Tuesday that "a high degree of vigilance" is maintained regarding the Delta version of the new coronavirus, even if in the short term there are no reasons for concern, Agerpres informs.

"We continue to sequence according to the sequencing strategy developed by the genetics commission. The INSP continues to send us the answers. For now, the number of sequencings is quite small, but we continue to diagnose Delta-type infection. In the current conditions, in which the incidence is quite low, we do not think that in the extremely short term we have reasons for concern, but in the medium and long term I think that we must continue to be very vigilant. (...) For months. I would not like to make assumptions. The idea is that we maintain a high degree of vigilance. We have provided in the strategy and the normative framework, but also the sources of funding so that the sequencing requests come from all the regional centers and Bucharest, where they should be worked," the minister told a press conference.

According to her, not many sequencings are currently being done as there are not many diagnosed cases.

"At the moment, not many sequencings are done because not many cases are diagnosed. The framework exists, there is financing, there is a strategy," said Minister Ioana Mihaila.