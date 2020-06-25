On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decoration decrees of the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Costica Alexandru Mirsu, but also the Battle Flag of the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade.

The head of state conferred on Vice Admiral Costica Alexandru Mirsu the National Order "Faithful Service" in the rank of Knight, with the sign of peace, for the military staff, as a sign of "special appreciation of the professionalism he showed during his military career, for his contribution to the modernization of the Naval Forces and to promoting the image of the Romanian Army.''

On June 15, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on moving Alexandru Mirsu to the reserve, from the Ministry of National Defence, on June 30.

On Thursday, Iohannis conferred the "Military Virtue" Order in the rank of Commander with peace sign, for the military staff, to the Battle Flag of the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade, on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of its establishment, as a sign of "appreciation for the professionalism and the important results obtained by the staff of the unit in fulfilling the specific missions, for the contribution made to promoting the image of the Romanian Army.