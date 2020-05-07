Iohannis: EU, going through time of crisis, will not abandon strategic objectives, closest partners

Although the European Union is going through a time of crisis, it will not abandon its strategic objectives and closest partners, President Kalus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the summit of leaders of EU member states with representatives of the Western Balkans, which took place in video conferencing system, informs a press release of the Presidential Administration.

In this context, Klaus Iohannis called for a strengthened partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans, as the best answer to combat the current crisis, but also to strengthen fundamental values and democratic principles and welcomed the strategic decisions taken at EU level in March 2020 on the continuation of the enlargement process, by opening accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia.

At the same time, the head of state expressed Romania's support for a consolidated commitment of the European Union to the European perspective of the region, the continuation of this commitment representing a strategic investment in the stability and development of the Western Balkans, as part of the European project.

President Iohannis encouraged partners in the Western Balkans to continue the process of implementing reforms, which are key to demonstrating their strong commitment to European values and their pro-European strategic orientation.

He also mentioned the special importance of regional cooperation for managing common challenges, but also the importance of better communication and promotion of the Union's policies and support for the Western Balkans, to combat misinformation and other hybrid activities.

"President Klaus Iohannis has said that the Western Balkans partners must not question who their natural and true partners are, as the European Union is based on truth, facts, knowledge and genuine international cooperation," the Presidential Administration press release further reads.