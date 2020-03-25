 
     
Iohannis: Gov't ready to issue tomorrow emergency ordinance on postponement of loan repayments

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

The Executive is ready to issue an emergency ordinance on Thursday that allows the postponement of loan repayments to the bank for both individuals and companies, for a maximum period of nine months, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

"The Government is ready tomorrow to issue an emergency ordinance that allows the postponement of loan repayments for individuals but also for companies in Romania. At the request of those who have debts to banks, the loan repayment can be postponed by up to nine months, so basically, the repayments can be postponed until the end of this year. We are convinced that by then the economy will recover, people will recover and then things will return much easier to normality," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace.

He attended a meeting to evaluate and present the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela, Minister of Public Finance Vasile Citu, Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu Virgil Popescu, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru, and Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode.

