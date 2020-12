Iohannis: I intend to convene new Parliament on December 21

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, that he will convene the new Parliament in a week's time.

"Given that the Central Electoral Bureau has communicated the final results of the parliamentary elections, the conditions for convening the new Parliament are now met and I can inform you that I intend to convene the new Parliament on December 21, next week. The new Parliament will constitute on Monday," said the head of state.