Iohannis: I understand that testing of volunteers with DSP Bucharest's Call center is voluntary action

President Klaus Iohannis stated that the volunteers working for the Call center of the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (DSP) at the National Arena were tested for COVID-19 "in a voluntary action".

"I understand it was a voluntary testing action, a lot of them were tested and I think it's a very good thing. Since what they do is a voluntary activity, I think if they're offered a test, also on a voluntary basis, it's a very good thing. They feel safer, too, and they can work harder," Iohannis said, when asked if it was true that before his visit it was necessary for volunteers to be tested.

Asked if it was true that he doesn't like to be looked in the eye, as the media said lately, the president replied:

"It's fake news, a lie. On the contrary, I came here to talk to people about what they do, to look into their eyes and tell me what problems they have and that's what I do everywhere I go - I look into people's eyes and ask how they work and what their problems are, and the journalists I meet quite often think they have the same impression that we, in fact, want to make things clockwork."