Iohannis - meeting with president pro tempore of CELAC

President Klaus Iohannis met, on Monday, with the president pro tempore of CELAC, with whom he talked about strengthening relations between Romania and the states in the region.

"Very good meeting today with CELAC pro tempore President Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the margins of the EU-CELAC Summit, on how to develop and deepen relations between Romania and the Latin American and Caribbean states", the head of state wrote on Twitter.

Klaus Iohannis is participating, on Monday and Tuesday, in Brussels, at the third Summit of the European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU - CELAC). AGERPRES