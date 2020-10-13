Iohannis: New steps towards accomplishment of Constanta - Gdansk infrastructure projects to follow next week

President Klaus Iohannis said today that new steps will be taken next week in carrying out the massive infrastructure projects announced by U.S. ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman, specifically the construction of a motorway and a railway linking the ports of Constanta and Gdansk.

"These are two mega-infrastructure projects which were also discussed at the 2018 meeting held here in Bucharest, right in this hall. Important steps have been taken in the meantime, chambers of commerce have joined in associations and an investment fund was initiated, so I think that next week, when we will meet in videoconference, we will take new steps towards the accomplishment of these projects. Given their huge scale, I would not venture to say in what time frame they could be carried out, but it is important to understand that they are vital for our region, because they will provide a north-south connection which is of great interest for our country and I will advocate for decisive steps in the direction of these two projects," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

The US ambassador announced last week that along with Poland, the United States will start a new project for Romania - building a motorway and a railway linking the Black Sea port of Constanta to Poland's port of Gdansk at the Baltic Sea.