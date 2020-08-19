Iohannis on censure motion: Inappropriate, PSD probably seeking solutions for their barons

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that in his opinion, the censure motion moved by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is inappropriate, arguing that this party has no solutions for Romania, but only seeks "solutions for the barons who feel cut off from public resources".

"This censure motion seems inappropriate to me for very simple and clear reasons. If the country is in the grip of an epidemic and we are in an economic crisis, it's unfit for the opposition to file a censure motion. This only shows that the party that lodged the motion, PSD, is not just cynical - we already determined that when they dragged their feet on the approval of the quarantine law - but irresponsible as well. You cannot come in full pandemic and economic crisis to overthrow the government just in order to show your base that you still exist, because that's what it is all about. PSD has no solutions for Romania, is has no solutions for the Romanians, PSD is probably looking for solutions for the barons who feel cut off from public resources and are probably suffering," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.