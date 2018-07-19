Iohannis on justice legislation: Very bad lawmaking

The justice legislation has become the most publicly debated issue ever since the Social Democratic Party (PSD) got to power, and the quality of lawmaking is very bad, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Agerpres.

"The justice legislation has become the most publicly debated issue ever since PSD got to power, which says everything about the priorities of the party. They began with the infamous Ordinance 13 and continued with the amendments to the laws in Parliament. We are now finding ourselves in a delicate situation only because of the way in which the majority coalition chose how to make laws in a way that is devoid of transparency (...). Although there were countless alarms, including from the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), which is responsible for the independence of the judiciary, they legislated as they pleased. As I said a few days ago their lawmaking is bad. The quality of lawmaking is bad and the result is very, very worrying," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.