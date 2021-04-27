Iohannis: On Ressurection night, movement restrictions lifted, I'm certain Church will organise very well

President Klaus Iohannis recalled on Tuesday that on the night of the Resurrection the restrictions on movement will be lifted and said he is convinced that the Church will organize itself very well in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are only a few days away from the greatest celebration of Christianity, a time when we all wish to be with our family, our loved ones, or celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord by going to the Church. On the night of the Resurrection, the restrictions on movement will be lifted, so that all those who wish to attend religious services can do so without further impediments. I am convinced that the Church will organize itself very well, I have seen this last Sunday, on Palm Sunday, so as to avoid congestion, to observe physical distance and to expose no one to unnecessary risks. Dear Romanians, let us be part of this effort on the night of the Resurrection!" said the president, in a press conference, at the Cotroceni Palace.