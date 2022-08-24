 
     
Iohannis, on Ukraine's Independence Day: This unjustified, unprovoked and illegal Russian aggression must stop

Klaus Iohannis

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on his Twitter account on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, in which he states that the "unjustified, unprovoked and illegal" Russian aggression must stop.

"On the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, I reiterate Romania's strong support and solidarity with Ukraine and with the brave Ukrainian people who bravely defend their country," Klaus Iohannis wrote in English on Twitter.

"This unjustified, unprovoked and illegal Russian aggression must stop! Romania is with Ukraine," Iohannis said.

AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
