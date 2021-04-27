Iohannis: PNL should also react politically in Alexe and Chirica cases

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) should react politically in the cases of the president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, and of the mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica.

The president was asked about the cases of the president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, and the mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica, in whose cases the criminal investigation began.

"The PNL should also react politically, if they don't do it in the next few days, I will have a discussion on this case," the president told a press conference at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.