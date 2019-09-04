Iohannis: PSD Gov't should've gone long ago

The Socialist Democratic Party (PSD) is a specialist in dragging things along, and the PSD Government should've left long ago, stated, on Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"A few weeks ago, the terrible tragedy in Caracal showed us how many and how profound are the dysfunctionalities inside state institutions. Incompetence, the lack of clear procedures, corruption, indifference, all these led to a terrible outcome - the state's incapacity to save the lives of its own citizens. I asked the Government to adopt, until the end of August, a series of measures so that in situations as those in Caracal there are no more tragic delays in the actions of the state institutions. (...) The PSD, preoccupied with solving internal crises, continues to ignore solving the emergencies that are important for citizens and which have a direct impact on day-to-day life. We saw only some punctual measures, taken in the heat of the moment," the President stated, at Cotroceni Palace.