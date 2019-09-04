 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: PSD Gov't should've gone long ago

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

The Socialist Democratic Party (PSD) is a specialist in dragging things along, and the PSD Government should've left long ago, stated, on Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"A few weeks ago, the terrible tragedy in Caracal showed us how many and how profound are the dysfunctionalities inside state institutions. Incompetence, the lack of clear procedures, corruption, indifference, all these led to a terrible outcome - the state's incapacity to save the lives of its own citizens. I asked the Government to adopt, until the end of August, a series of measures so that in situations as those in Caracal there are no more tragic delays in the actions of the state institutions. (...) The PSD, preoccupied with solving internal crises, continues to ignore solving the emergencies that are important for citizens and which have a direct impact on day-to-day life. We saw only some punctual measures, taken in the heat of the moment," the President stated, at Cotroceni Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.