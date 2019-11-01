Iohannis: PSD is desperately clinging to power, PSD will lose elections

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday, at the regional meeting of National Liberal Party (PNL) South-Muntenia branches, organized in Pitesti, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "desperately clinging to power" and stated that the Social Democrats will lose the election.

"The PNL is powerful and determined. They can feel it too. They see coming the biggest defeat for the PSD after the Revolution and the PSD people are scared so they're clinging desperately everyday to remain in power. An ugly desperation! These PSD people are clinging to power just for one more day they can give from Romanians' money to the red barons, just for one more day they can hire some family, some friends, some incompetents, so they can break what's left of the big public systems of Romania. Shame on you, PSD! You will get it!" Iohannis stated.

He accused the PSD for the lack of highways, regional hospitals, rehabilitated schools and safety measures.

The PNL candidate for the presidential elections stated that the PSD has "failed" in economy, justice, education, healthcare and deemed the current government "failed".

"We must prepare for what is to come, we must prepare the new government together with which I will start the reconstruction of Romania, we will start together to fix, to make right everything the PSD ruined in this country. We will give back dignity and independence to the justice system, we will continue the anticorruption fight, we will return a sustainable development for Romania, we will do everything the PSD promised and ended with nice drawings with a marker on the map - Romania's infrastructure. Together we will rebuild the great public systems, we will reset Romania, we will give Romanians back their dignity," said Iohannis.