Iohannis: Romania joins Moldova in strongly condemning destabilisation from abroad

President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania has joined Moldova in strongly condemning all destabilisation attempts from abroad, according to the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

"The public signals regarding attempts by the Russian Federation to intervene illegitimately to overthrow the democratic and constitutional order of Moldova, a sovereign country that has chosen its political direction by free elections, are extremely worrying," Iohannis is quoted as saying in a press statement released on Wednesday.

Iohannis adds that the threats designed to destabilse the European trajectory of Moldova, especially in this complicated time marked globally by deep security and economic crises, should not be neglected at all.

"I want to restate as clearly as possible that the Republic of Moldova is not alone in facing these challenges. I also want to reconfirm Romania's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders, and for its pro-European future being respected," the head of state says.

Iohannis points out that Moldova's place is in the great family of the European Union and that this path is "irreversible and must be followed with consistency, courage and ambition."

"In this accession process, the Republic of Moldova can continue to rely on Romania's full solidarity and active support. Romania supports the efforts of reform and democratic consolidation on the path taken by Moldova towards a modern, prosperous society underpinned by European democratic values. Let me assure the citizens of Moldova that Romania and the Romanians are still with them!," Iohannis says.