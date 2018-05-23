Iohannis says it is initiators' business to clarify declassification of memorandum on embassy relocation

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he was letting the initiators of the government memorandum on the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem to clarify the request for declassification of the document.

"It is the business of the initiators whether or not to clarify an approach," said the president in Arges County asked about the public discussion, including at a government meeting, on the declassification of the memorandum regarding the relocation of the Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.Asked how things went, as the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) is conducting an analysis of the impact of the embassy's move and that MAE asked him for his opinion, Iohannis said: "At some point I will tell you in great detail how things went, but not today."Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Thursday that he personally does not support the initiative regarding the declassification of the government memorandum on the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel, but said that would be a decision for the government and the prime minister to make.Melescanu had a meeting of about 30 minutes with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea in the latter's office, at the Parliament House.



He added that he had invited representatives of the Presidential Administration to the meeting but they did not come: "We have invited the Presidential Administration to attend these meetings with the relevant ministries, but the answer was that they prefer, after the material is made, to wait for the analysis to express a point of view. I do not know if they refused to attend, but they certainly did not show up."