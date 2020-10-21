 
     
Iohannis says Ludovic Orban remains first variant for PM

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban remains his first variant for prime minister.

Asked if Ludovic Orban remains his first variant for prime minister, Iohannis said yes.

The head of state did not want to comment on the statements of Save Romania Union (USR) deputy leader Catalin Drula, who claimed that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban failed the "loyalty and honesty test" after accusing USR of voting for Florin Iordache at the helm of the Legislative Council.

"I do not comment what some politicians say, you know it very well. This whole story is part of campaign stories," Iohannis said.

