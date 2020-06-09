Iohannis: Shopping malls, kindergartens, private nurseries could open after 15 June

Shopping malls, kindergartens and private nurseries could open after 15 June, within new relaxation measures that are to be taken, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis.

"Given that lately the number of new illnesses has not increased significantly, nor has it decreased significantly, we consider that it is possible to continue with some new relaxation measures, i.e. some of the restrictions that are now in force will no longer be in force after 15 June. (...) After June 15, the shopping malls could be reopened, but without restaurants and playgrounds," explained the president in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said that private events, the reopening of after-schools, kindergartens, private nurseries, fitness rooms and outdoor pools will be possible.

"Private events with a slightly higher number of participants will be possible, namely with 20 people, if the events are indoors and 50 people if events are organised outdoors. In order to support the parents who will work and will have to go to work during the school holidays, it will also be possible, not mandatory, after 15 June, to reopen the after-schools, the kindergartens, the private nurseries. It will also be possible to reopen the fitness gyms after 15 June, but in compliance with very strict distancing rules, which will be imposed by the Ministry of Health. As the summer season begins, we have analysed and concluded that it will be possible to open outdoor pools in compliance with special sanitary regulations, which will also be made available to those who are interested," Klaus Iohannis said.

The president also said that it is important that slowly, some of the home isolation and self-isolation measures be dropped wherever possible.

"An objective criterion has been found with which we can also work in Romania. In this respect, things will be more relaxed in relation to the states where the number of new illnesses is small, i.e. where the number of illnesses in the last 14 days is less than 5 cases per one million inhabitants, in the average of the last 14 days. For the time being, this objective criterion does not fit the states where there are enough of our fellow citizens, to give just a few examples, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands do not qualify for relaxation. In this respect, with an objective criterion, we will carefully follow the communications at EU level and where things change in the right way we will immediately respond, too," the president added.

President Klaus Iohannis held a meeting on COVID-19 epidemic management measures with Prime minister Ludovic Orban, minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, minister of Health Nelu Tataru, minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca, minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, and with the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.