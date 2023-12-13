 
     
Iohannis, through experience regarding governing act, politics, is of great help for PNL

presidency.ro
klaus iohannis, cotroceni

The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca said for private TV broadcaster Digi24, on Tuesday night, that president Klaus Iohannis is of great help to PNL.

"Romania's president (...) is the National Liberal Party's representative and the PNL is and will remain alongside the president of Romania. At this moment president Iohannis, through his experience, both through governing act, administration, as well as political experience, is of great help to the National Liberal Party," declared Ciuca, when asked if Klaus Iohannis is an engine, or an obstacle for the PNL.

As regards to hiding the expenses of the president's travel spending, Nicolae Ciuca said that he never discussed such a topic with the head of state

stiripesurse.ro
