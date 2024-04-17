Iohannis: We must intensify, expedite coordinated efforts at European level in terms of military support for Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday, before the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, that coordinated efforts at the European level "in terms of military support" for Ukraine must be intensified and expedited.

"Regarding external issues, we will obviously address Ukraine. Russia's air attacks on civilian targets, as well as in the energy sector, show us once again that we must intensify and expedite coordinated efforts at the European level in terms of military support. We also have the broader situation in the Middle East in mind. I will reiterate the condemnation of Iran's recent attack on Israel and I will reaffirm our commitment to its security and sovereignty," Iohannis told a press conference.

The president mentioned that issues related to the stimulation of competitiveness at the European level will be addressed during the meeting.

Klaus Iohannis is participating, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, held in Brussels.