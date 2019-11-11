Ionel Danca: Digital Agenda to be reorganized, as there are EU regulations, directives that are not applied

The Agency for Digital Agenda of Romania (A.A.D.R.) will be reorganized and transformed into the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, announced on Monday the Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, specifying that there are several European regulations and directives at this agency's level that are not applied and, as a result, the infringement procedure against Romania was initiated.

Ionel Danca said that on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with members of the Government's working apparatus subordinated to the Government's General Secretariat, to evaluate the way of working and to identify the measures that can streamline it, so as to eliminate "duplications in the activity of the various departments and to reduce unnecessary costs with the operation of this apparatus"."At the level of the Digital Agency, which will be reorganized and transformed into the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, there are several European regulations and directives that are not applied and, as a result, the infringement procedure against Romania was initiated (...) The Prime Minister requested that at the level of the General Secretariat of the Government and at the level of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, a plan for their reorganization should be drawn up, so that the activity of the structures under the direct subordination of the Prime Minister are made efficient in order to make better use of both the positions in these structures, as well as in terms of the public money that is spent for this apparatus, in the sense of maximizing its results," said Ionel Danca, at the Victoria Palace.He mentioned that other situations that demand the adoption of urgent measures, such as the drawing up and adoption of the framework Government Decision for granting compensation for the flood-affected counties, following the decision of the European Commission and the European Parliament, were highlighted in the discussion."Another situation that denotes an incomprehensible attitude for a government that has to support the development of the economic milieu is that for several months the Inter-ministerial Committee for Romania's accession to the OECD has been uncoordinated, showing a lack of outrageous interest towards this important objective for attracting investments in Romania. In this respect, the prime minister called on the responsible structures to elaborate a national action plan in order to speed up the procedures for the country's accession to this international forum," Danca added.