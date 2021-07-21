Iranian migrant saved from drowning trying to swim across Danube between Ruse and Giurgiu

A 33-year-old Iranian citizen was rescued from drowning by the Giurgiu border authorities as he was trying to cross the Danube swimming from Bulgaria to Romania with the help of a swimming ring, but he was in danger drowning and shouted for help, it is shown in a press release issued on Wednesday by Giurgiu Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police.

At the same time, the 112 emergency service was called, requesting an ambulance to provide specialized care to the rescued person, who was out of any danger.

Investigations have found that the rescued person is an Iranian citizen, 33 years old, who intended to illegally cross the border from Bulgaria to Romania. The man tried to cross the Danube with the help of a swimming ring, coming from the direction of the Ruse locality.

In this situation, the Bulgarian Border Police was informed about the event, and the Iranian citizen was taken over by the authorities of the neighbouring state based on the Readmission Agreement between the two countries in order to continue the investigations and order the necessary legal measures, Agerpres informs.