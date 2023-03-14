 
     
Irina Bara qualifies for 2nd round of ITF tournament in Ricany (Czech Republic)

irina bara

The Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara qualified on Tuesday for the second round of the ITF tournament in Ricany (Czech Republic), with total prizes of 40,000 dollars, after defeating the Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2.

Bara (27 years old, 193 WTA), the no. 8 seed, won after two and a half hours.

In the second round, Bara will face the winner of Dominika Salkova (Czech Republic) and Lola Radivojevic (Serbia).

Bara will also play in doubles, alongside Andreea Mitu, her opponents in the first round being Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic) and Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia).AGERPRES

