Irina Bara qualifies for doubles' quaterfinals in Moscow (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara qualified, alongside Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) for the quarterfinals of the doubles' event in the WTA tournament in Moscow, featuring total prizes of 750,000 US dollars, after winning 6-3, 1-6, 13-11 to pairing Polina Monova (Russia)/Maryna Zanevska (Belgium). 


Bara and Kalashnikova prevailed in one hour and 18 minutes, despite the 9 double errors (6 for the defeated), saving three game points. 

The two players ensured a 3,852 US dollar cheque for themselves and 60 WTA points, and will face off the pair made up of Alexandra Panova (Russia)/Galina Voskoboeva (Kazahstan) in the quarterfinals. 

Bara will play in the round of sixteen in the singles' event, against the winner of Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, third seed, and French Pauline Parmentier.

