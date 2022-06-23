Italian ambassador and MP delegation visit Kogalniceanu Air Base

Italy's ambassador to Romania Alfredo Durante Mangoni and the Embassy's Defense attaché, Col. Ivano Antonio Romano, were at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County on Wednesday, on the occasion of the visit to Romania of an Italian parliamentary delegation, the Italian Embassy informed.

The parliamentary delegation was headed by Roberta Pinotti - chairperson of the Senate's Defense Committee, and by Roger De Menech - vice-chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Defense Committee. Senators Umberto Fusco, Daniela Donno, Vito Vattuone and councilor Federico Petrangeli participated on behalf of the Italian Senate, and Giovanni Luca Aresta, Salvatore Deidda, Roberto Paolo Ferrari and Maria Tripodi - on behalf of the Lower House.After being briefed on the security situation in the region by a joint team of Romanian and Italian officers, the Italian MPs had an extensive discussion with a delegation of the Romanian Parliament led by the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Committee on Defense, Public Order and National Security Pavel Popescu, accompanied by two vice-chairmen and other members of the committee.The talks approached the main security and defense subjects related to Southeastern Europe and the Black Sea region, to Italy-Romania bilateral and multilateral cooperation activities, as well as to the activities of the Task Force Black Storm of the Italian Air Force deployed on mission to Romania.The Romanian side commended Italy's involvement on NATO's eastern flank by reinforcing its presence in Romania, following the February 24 decision to double the number of Italian Eurofighters deployed to Romanian for enhanced Air Policing. The Romanian side also thanked for Italy's constant support for Romania's Schengen and OECD membership bid. The delegation of the Romanian Parliament also mentioned the timeliness of Ukraine and Moldova joining the EU and of Sweden and Finland becoming NATO members.Senator Pinotti congratulated Romania on its efficiency in handling the Ukrainian refugee crisis.The delegation also discussed with the personnel of the Air Force contingent involved in TFA Black Storm operations under the command of Col. Losengo. The visit ended with the take-off and landing of the Italian fighter jets in a demonstration show and the heads of the Italian delegation signing in the book of honor. AGERPRES