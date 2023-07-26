Izvoru Muresului to host 20th edition of Summer University, August 15 to 20

The 20th edition of the Summer University in Izvoru Muresului, central Harghita County, taking place between August 15-20, is a special one, as it will be attended by young people with good educational results in the counties of Harghita, Covasna and Mures, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The organizers are the Civic Forum of Romanians from Covasna, Harghita and Mures (FCRCHM), in partnership with the National Foundation for Romanians Abroad in Bucharest, the European Studies Centre Covasna-Harghita in Sfantu Gheorghe, with the blessing of the Orthodox Diocese of Covasna and Harghita.

"This year's edition will be very special, as we are celebrating a round-number anniversary since the first edition, and has as its theme the efforts focused on the values that define us: 'Excellence. Dialogue. (...) This year's edition will be attended by about one hundred young people from Covasna, Harghita and Mures counties with outstanding academic result, their participation being offered free of charge by the organizers as a reward for the effort and academic achievements of students from the heart of Romania. They will be joined by young Romanians from historical regions such as Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, Timoc, Serbia, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia and Greece," the press release says.

"Among the topics that will be addressed at this year's Summer University in Izvoru Muresului are: 'Priorities for preserving and affirming the national identity of Romanians from Covasna, Harghita and Mures counties'; 'The need for the Republic of Moldova to join the European Union by reuniting with Romania'; 'Challenges for preserving the identity of Romanians from Ukraine, Serbia and Bulgaria in the current context' and many others," the press release also states.

For the first time, a demonstration oina match will be organized on the second day of the Summer University, August 16, through a partnership with the Romanian Oina Federation, to promote "Romania's national sport among the young generation", the organizers say.